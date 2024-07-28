Paris Olympics: Why Grindr turned off location services in the Village

The Paris Olympics have already made heads turn and stomachs roil (depending on your political inclination and knowledge of history) with the opening ceremony. Drag queens, a new rendition of the Last Supper and some righteous right-wing Christian anger later, this mega event now sees Grindr — the social networking and dating app for the LGBTQ+ community — going location-blind.

The reason is a gender-affirming and sex-positive one.

On 24 July, in a blog post, the company confirmed that the move is by design — not a bug, nor poor planning.

During the 2022 Winter Olympics as well, Grindr opted to disable location-based features within the Olympic Village and other sites to protect queer athletes from unwanted attention and from being outed against their will.