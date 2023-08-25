Why Kohli’s Yo-Yo fitness brag riled BCCI

Is the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) peeved with Virat Kohli, easily their fittest cricketer at 34 years, taking pride in excelling in his Yo-Yo test on Thursday? A report in Indian Express, quoting an unnamed BCCI official, says that members of the Asia Cup-bound squad have been verbally advised ‘to avoid’ posting any confidential matter on social media platforms.

‘’The happiness of finishing the Yo-Yo test between the dreaded cones. 17.2 done,’’ a beaming Kohli had posted on Instagram via a story. It’s a mark well above the acceptable benchmark of 16.5 and must have delighted his fans, but the BCCI bosses are believed to be not happy seeing the player post a piece of confidential information on social media.

‘’Players have been informed verbally to avoid posting any confidential matter on social media platforms. They can post pictures while training but posting a score leads to breach of contract clause,’’ the BCCI official was quoted as saying.