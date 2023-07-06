Women bodybuilders changing the narrative in Ghana

They are seen as sturdy, muscular, and a threat to masculinity when they walk the streets of Ghana.

Seeing Ghanaian women with brawn and muscles bothers a section of the population. Still, these ladies are determined to change the narrative irrespective of how emasculated men might feel or how disgusted some women might feel.

"When my body started transforming because it was so new to people, I always covered my body. But now, I wear my booty shorts, I wear my sleeveless and walk around. I mean people are going to stare and I will make it worth their while, like yeah, you should stare. This is me, and this is who I am. I love me, and I have accepted who I am, and it's something I'm doing intentionally," Mary Nyarko Omale, a professional bodybuilder in Ghana, told DW.