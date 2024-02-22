Women’s Premier League 2024: Five players who can make a difference

Acknowledged for her long-standing contribution to T20I cricket, she was honoured with the Weber WBBL09 Player of the Tournament at the Australian Cricket Awards, showcasing her impactful stint as a replacement player in the WBBL. ‘’I was not shocked, I was surprised because they didn’t pick me after the auction but these things are not in my control,’’ she said in a virtual interaction after the Warriorz picked her up. The next three weeks will be a payback time for her.

Amelia Kerr (Mumbai Indians)

Amelia Kerr, the young sensation from New Zealand, has already shown the potential to be the next big thing in women’s international cricket. A leg spinning all-rounder, Kerr’s ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes her a valuable asset. Her composure under pressure and knack for picking up crucial wickets could prove decisive in shaping the destiny of her team in WPL 2024.

In the Super Smash back home, Amelia showcased an outstanding allround performance while earning the Player of the Match award in the final. With 437 runs at an average of 72.83 and 20 wickets at an average of 8.95, Amelia played a pivotal role in Wellington Blaze securing their eighth Super Smash title.

Titas Sadhu (Delhi Capitals)

Titas Sadhu, a rising star in Indian cricket, has come up by leaps and bounds since the first edition of WPL. The tall right-arm seamer, in whom many see an early shade of Jhulan Goswamu, has been making strides with her ability to swing the ball and trouble even the most established batters.