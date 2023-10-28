World Cup Diary: A 'muktiyoddha' amidst the green wave in Eden

Stopping to speak to one of the roadside vendors lined up on the way into Eden Gardens, Qamrul Alam Chowdhury picked up a Bangladesh flag.

The red sun in the green perhaps meant a bit more to him than to most of the supporters today than most — he belongs to the generation that fought in the 1971 liberation war of Bangladesh.

‘’I am regular visitor to Kolkata. This time, I have clubbed this visit to watch two of our games here with some medical treatment as well,’’ said Chowdhury, who was a deputy commander of the Bangladesh Muktiyoddha Sangsad (Basundhara unit). Keeping him company was Mizanur Rehman Bhuiyan, an old friend and a professional singer.

Now in his late sixties, Chowdhury is one of the few thousands of passionate cricket fans from the neighbour nation, the 'other Bengal', who have descended on the city for Bangladesh's two matches over four days.

The green shirts were hard to miss along the terraces as Bangladesh took on qualifiers Netherlands on Saturday, 28 October, with an even bigger crowd expected on Tuesday, 31 October, when they play Pakistan.