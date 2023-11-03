World Cup Diary: Fancy an India-Pakistan semis at Eden still?

"India vs Pakistan semi in Kolkata anyone?" read a teasing X post by former England captain Michael Vaughan on Thursday, setting Kolkatans thinking. A repeat clash of the one on 14 October is within the realms of possibility, but there are also too many ifs and buts in between.

The semi-final line up, as things stand, pits the table topper against the no. 4 finisher in the first one in Mumbai on 15 November, while the second semi-final in Kolkata the next day is a face-off between the second and third place holders. However, if by any chance India and Pakistan run into each other in the semis, then it will be played at Eden as per the earlier caveat.

While India is in pole position to take the top spot with 14 points from seven wins, the late scramble for the fourth semi-finalist's spot has opened up some exciting possibilities. New Zealand, who have slipped to fourth position after a big loss to South Africa in their last game, are suddenly looking vulnerable and if Pakistan (fifth) can turn the tables on them in a crucial game in Bengaluru on Saturday, then India's traditional arch rivals are very much in with a chance.