World Cup diary: Is eating meat behind rise of India's fast bowlers?

Shahid Afridi, the former swashbuckling Pakistan allrounder and captain, offered a strange explanation last week for India being a breeding ground for quick bowlers now – eating meat. A theory, promptly discarded by Chetan Sharma, the pint-sized pace bowler and India’s first hat-trick man in the World Cup in 1987.

Speaking at a sports show in Pakistan in a build-up to the ICC World Cup, the former Pakistan captain had an offered an explanation behind the emergence of the likes of Mohammed Siraj & Co: “India has a huge 1.4 billion population, and the quality of cricket has changed [over the years]. Back then we used to say that they are producing great batters while Pakistan is creating good bowlers, but that was not the case as we were generating both bowlers and batters… However, their bowlers have now started eating meat, so they have gained strength.’’