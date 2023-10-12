World Cup diary: Shyam Bhatia, super fan from Dubai, set for his 13th outing

From Lord’s to Wanderers to Wankhede, Shyam Bhatia has been a perfect example of been there, done that for a cricket fan. The 80-year-old businessman from Dubai, who has been to all 12 editions of the ODI World Cup so far, will do it again when he flies into Ahmedabad on Friday 13 October.

The mega clash between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday will be his first pit stop, following which he will attend a number of fixtures, including the highly billed India-England game in Lucknow on 29 October. Bhatia will then be back for the first semi-final in Mumbai on 15 November and the final in Ahmedabad on 19 November.

‘’I am excited as always about the trip. I am not too sure how many like me, who started watching since the 1975 World Cup in England, are still alive,’’ Bhatia said from Dubai. In the global cricket fraternity, it won’t be an exaggeration to say his reputation as a superfan precedes him as he runs a wonderfully curated cricket museum in his villa in the Jumeirah area and hosts an annual awards ceremony in his name to honour the best local talents.