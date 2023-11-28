ICC World Cup: What's stopping Cricket Australia from honouring their heroes?

“We’ve all split off our own different ways," said wicketkeeper Alex Carey on his return to Adelaide a few days back.

"There’s T20s coming up," he continued. "Some guys are on aeroplanes at the moment getting home as well. I think once we all settle back down and catch up again in Perth or wherever it is, it’ll be nice to talk about it and reflect on it a little bit more.

"It’s probably pretty odd scheduling, now that you look at it," added Carey, "to win a World Cup and a few days later you’re playing again... But the guys over there no doubt will perform really strongly. I think they’ll play pretty fearless cricket.”

A far cry, this, from the reception that Australia’s World Cup-winning teams in the past were given.

The Steve Waugh-led winning side in 1999 received a ticker-tape parade soon after their arrival in Sydney.

Even in 2003 — despite the break being a short one, with most members of the squad leaving for a Test series in the West Indies in less than a week’s time — more than 5,000 fans plunged into the streets of Perth to welcome home a victorious Ricky Ponting and Co.

After the home triumph in 2015, the celebrations moved to Federation Square in Melbourne.

Why, then, is 2023 so lacklustre and such a grind?