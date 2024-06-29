Spectacular passes of Himachal: Pin Parbat

Any delay, and one can be stranded in dangerous no man’s land in the darkness. It is best, therefore, to camp at the foot of the pass after leaving Mantalai and push up to the pass the next day.

The track from the lake heads east along a narrow, detritus-filled valley overhung with glaciers on both sides which feed the lake itself. It ends about three km later at an awe-inspiring feature: a sheer wall of loose rock and moraine, rising straight up 300 m at an impossible angle of 70 degrees.

It’s difficult to get a firm footing on this slippery slope, and one has to inch up one step at a time, keeping a lookout for falling boulders. It takes two hours to reach the top: at 5,000 m, the view is stupendous — a 270-degree sweep from west to north, an unending array of glaciers, peaks and shimmering streams, all feeding the forbidding lake which we had just left behind.

The track continues eastward from the saddle, along a narrow, scree-covered valley floor, through which flows another small stream originating from the glacier atop Pin Parbat itself. We followed this rivulet for a couple of kilometres and then pitched camp for the night — base camp I.

The next day dawned bright and crisp as only the mountains can offer. We broke camp at 7.00 am, and after a kilometre came to a huge rockfall about 50 m high, which would extend all the way to the pass. The going is tough, but soon relieved by the snout of a massive glacier on the right, again about 50 m high.

It was an awe-inspiring feature as we moved along its foot: it had ice caves and overhangs from which little ribbons of snow melt emerged in hundreds of cascades, all merging into the little stream we were following.