Jagdeep S. Chhokar (1944–2025): Relentless sentinel of India’s democratic soul

On the morning of 12 September 2025, India lost one of its most unwavering champions of democracy and electoral integrity — Jagdeep S. Chhokar passed away at the age of 80 following a heart attack in Delhi. His departure leaves a void in India’s civil society, academia and among legions of citizens who believed that fair and transparent elections form the bedrock of a true democracy.



Formative years: A life of restless purpose

Born in 1944, Chhokar’s journey from a mechanical engineer in the Indian Railways to a pioneering reformer was marked by serendipitous twists and dogged persistence. After stints as a management professional and then a highly respected professor, dean, and director-in-charge at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, he retired in 2006.

Yet, retirement for Chhokar was not a retreat but a beginning. The ephemerality of life, driven home by personal health crises, propelled him inexorably toward activism of the highest order.