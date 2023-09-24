Assad needs Chinese help to end Syria's global isolation

On Friday 22 September, footage showed Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife Asma stepping off an Air China plane in Hangzhou to be greeted by celebratory music as the flags of China and Syria waved. About 100 young people and children in colourful costumes, assembled in rows, danced in welcome.

During his first visit to the country since 2004, Assad met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Friday. On Saturday, the two sat with International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach and other dignitaries at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The countries established diplomatic relations in 1956, but Assad, whose two trips come nearly two decades apart, is the only Syrian president to have visited China. Increasingly isolated internationally since his government's clampdown on the Arab Spring protests of 2011 and during the civil war that ensued, Assad's regime has been accused of war crimes such as the use of poison gas and barrel bombs, torture, and extrajudicial killings. In recent weeks, anti-government protests have gained intensity in Syria following unpopular policy decisions.