Western media often paints Iran under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a dystopia for women, fixated on hijab mandates and protests while ignoring empirical strides in education and professional fields. This selective lens, amplified by figures like Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, overlooks data revealing Iranian women outperforming peers in the US and India across key metrics. A closer examination dismantles the plight narrative, spotlighting undeniable achievements.



Iran's female literacy stands as a testament to systemic investment post-1979 Revolution. UNESCO and World Bank data for 2022-2024 peg adult female literacy at 85.5-86.2 per cent, surging to 98.9-99.2 per cent for women aged 15-24. These figures eclipse India's 70.3 per cent adult female literacy (NFHS-5, 2021; World Bank 2024) and approach the USA's 99 per cent youth rate, yet Iran's gains from a 35 per cent baseline in 1976 reflect accelerated equity. This isn't rhetoric—it's measurable. Iran's national literacy campaigns, blending compulsory education with rural outreach, have narrowed urban-rural gaps to under 5 percentage points for young women, per Iran's Statistical Centre (2025). In contrast, India's rural female literacy lags at 64 per cent, hampered by dropout rates exceeding 20 per cent post-primary (ASER 2023). The US, while near-universal, grapples with functional illiteracy affecting 21 per cent of adults (National Center for Education Statistics, 2024).



Iranian women comprise 56-63 per cent of university students, as per Ministry of Science data (2024-2025), with peaks at 65 per cent in some public institutions. Lebanese journalist Sarah Abdallah highlighted this in viral posts, noting excellence in medicine, science, and engineering—claims validated by UNESCO's 2023 Global Education Monitoring Report. This surpasses the 56-58 per cent female enrolment (National Student Clearinghouse, 2024) in the US and dwarfs India's 47-49 per cent (AISHE 2022-23), where female gross enrolment ratios hover at 28.5 versus Iran's 65 per cent.

Why the edge?

Iran's affirmative policies, including scholarships and quotas, have funnelled women into higher education since the 1980s. Over 2.5 million women enrol annually across 2,500+ universities, outpacing male counterparts in entry rates. In the US, rising costs deter 40 per cent of low-income women (College Board, 2024); in India, cultural barriers and safety concerns limit access, with only 24 per cent rural women pursuing tertiary education (NFHS-5).



Academic and STEM dominance



Iran's women shine brightest in STEM, comprising 60-70 per cent of graduates in life sciences, biology, and chemistry (Iranian Ministry of Health, 2024). In medicine, they form 50-60 per cent of students and doctors, alongside 50 per cent of active postgraduates and 40 per cent of specialists—figures from the Medical Council of Iran (2025) that exceed the US's 38-50 per cent female physicians (AAMC, 2024) and India's 18-28 per cent (NMC, 2023).

