California governor vetoes caste discrimination bill

The US and Canada, both with a substantial South Asian-descent population, have seen a growing movement to fight caste-based prejudice. In 2023 itself, Seattle became the first US city to outlaw caste discrimination after a city council vote.

Meanwhile, Toronto's school board became the first in Canada to recognise that the issue existed in the city's schools. Even in California, in September, Fresno became the second US city to ban the practice after a unanimous city council vote.

Those working to ban it in the state launched a hunger strike in early September, pushing for the law's passage. Despite the veto, they are not defeated.

Thenmozhi Soundararajan, executive director of Equality Labs, the Oakland-based Dalit rights group, said she still views this moment as a victory. "We made the world aware that caste exists in the US and our people need a remedy from this violence. A testament to our organising is in Newsom's veto where he acknowledges that caste is currently covered. So while we wipe our tears and grieve, know that we are not defeated," she said.

A United Nations report in 2016 said at least 250 million people across the world still face caste discrimination in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Pacific regions, with the practice prevalent among Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Jain, Muslim and Sikh communities.