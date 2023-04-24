Caste in the US: Lawmakers try to tackle discrimination

Samir Kalra, a second generation Indian American, is the Managing Director of the Hindu American Foundation. His experience as an Indian in the US is very different from Prem's. He, and others he's talked to, "haven't seen or experienced" caste. "And that includes people that are coming from traditionally marginalized communities in India. They say that they haven't experienced any issues in the workplace. They don't want to be talking about their identity all the time because they came to America to get away from all of that," Kalra says.