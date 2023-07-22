China sends dozens of warplanes towards Taiwan

China sent dozens of warplanes towards Taiwan, said the island's defense ministry on Saturday.

The Chinese military planes entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone days before Taiwan is set to conduct anti-invasion military exercises.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) sent a forceful flight of 37 aircrafts and seven navy vessels between Friday and Saturday, the Taiwanese defense ministry said in a statement.

Among these were J-10 and J-16 fighter jets as well as H-6 bombers.