Elon Musk reinstates X account belonging to Alex Jones

Elon Musk on Sunday, 10 December reinstated the X account belonging to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, after a poll was taken on the social media platform.

Nearly 2 million votes were cast in the poll, with about 70% of participants backing Jones' return.

Musk: 'The people have spoken'

"The people have spoken and so it shall be," Musk said after the poll closed.

Since being reinstated, Jones has reposted a message on his account from controversial influencer Andrew Tate, who faces human trafficking charges in Romania.

In September 2018, Jones was banned from X, formerly known as Twitter. The platform restricted the accounts of Jones and his alt-right Infowars radio show for violating its behavior policies.

Jones, a staunch supporter of former US President Donald Trump, has falsely claimed that the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, was staged in order to restrict gun ownership. The shooting, carried out by a 20-year-old gunman, killed 26 people, most of them children.

Jones' accusations that the parents of Sandy Hook victims were "crisis actors" have led to two lawsuits against him in Connecticut and Texas. Relatives of the victims have sued Jones, with the conspiracy theorist being ordered to pay nearly $1.5 billion (€1.39 billion) in damages.