English cricket ruled 'racist, sexist and elitist'

English cricket's governing body has apologized for failing to prevent "structural and institutional racism, sexism and class-based discrimination" in the sport.

"On behalf of the ECB and wider leadership of the game, I apologize unreservedly to anyone who has ever been excluded from cricket or made to feel like they don't belong," Richard Thompson, chair of the England and Wales Cricket Board, said in a statement.

The ECB were responding to a damning report from the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) which made 44 recommendations for change. These included a call for equal pay for male and female international players by 2030. According to the report, the average salary for England women players is just over a fifth of that for England men for playing the short-form versions of the game.

"Our findings are unequivocal," said ICEC chair Cindy Butts. "Racism, class-based discrimination, elitism and sexism are widespread and deep-rooted."