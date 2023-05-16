Ex-NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani sued for sexual harassment

It claims that Giuliani "often demanded that she work naked, in a bikini, or in short shorts with an American flag on them that he bought for her" and would visibly touch himself while on video conference calls.



Dunphy's case alleges he would frequently take the erectile dysfunction medication Viagra and expose himself to her.



The lawsuit further says that Dunphy made recordings of conversations with Giuliani, which included sexual comments and demands for sex, as well as racist, sexist and antisemitic remarks.



Dunphy is also suing for wage theft, claiming Giuliani refused to pay her a promised $1 million salary for the role as it would need to be deferred while his divorce was completed.



But a spokesperson for Giuliani said he "vehemently and completely denies the allegations", describing the claims as "pure harassment and an attempt at extortion".