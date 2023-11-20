From the river to the sea: why does this decades-old phrase evoke extreme reactions?

The River Jordan winds its way from the far northeastern tip of Israel, down through the Sea of Galilee to the Dead Sea. Along most of its 250 km (155 miles), the river forms the border between Israel and the West Bank on one side and the kingdom of Jordan on the other.

This length is almost the same as that of the combined Mediterranean coastline of Israel and the Gaza Strip to the west. The strip of land between the river in the east and the sea in the west is barely 60 km wide.

Geographically, it appears that the slogan "from the river to the sea" encompasses Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. The precise political message conveyed by the slogan, however, has proved contentious, to the point where, in the beginning of November, it was banned by the German interior ministry.

Israel claimed at least 1,200 people were killed and around 240 more abducted and taken hostage during the attacks by Islamist militant group Hamas on 7 October. Along with the subsequent Israeli offensive in Gaza, which has so far resulted in the deaths of many thousands of Palestinians, there have been numerous solidarity marches and rallies.

The slogan "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" is often chanted at pro-Palestine demonstrations. Abbreviated to "from the river to the sea", it circulates widely on social media, and is even found on various items available online, including candles, flags and sweatshirts.