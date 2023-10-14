Gaza's dire humanitarian situation

The Gaza Strip is 365 km² (141 sq. mi.) in size and home to 2.2 million people, 1.7 million of whom are refugees, according to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The UN body provides services in eight refugee camps across Gaza.

"The Gaza Strip is one of the most densely populated areas in the world at 5,900 residents per square kilometre," says the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), 41% of the population in Gaza is under the age of 15.