How Ukrainian women are fighting Russian occupation

'Mavkas' against 'Orcs'

One of the founders of the movement, who is an artist, created posters with an image of a young woman hitting a Russian soldier with a bouquet of flowers, whose inscription read: "I don't want flowers; I want my Ukraine." The others turned their attention to Telegram. Through the social network, residents of the occupied territories can download and print digital copies of the flyers to display around their cities.

The women decided to use "Mavkas" to contrast with the "orcs" (many Ukrainians have adopted this term for the humanoid creatures best-known for their service as foot soldiers and slaves in J.R.R. Tolkien's "Lord of the Rings," to refer to the Russian military). "Throughout the occupation we have tried to make our resistance known, we have also helped with other movements. But we always thought it would be good to do something as women," said the organization's co-founder, adding that the Russians did not expect such a resistance movement from women.

Shortly before March 8, Tetyana from Simferopol saw some "Mavka" posters on Telegram. She spent her childhood in Melitopol and has been able to keep a close eye on events in the occupied city in Ukraine's south by subscribing to the "Angry Mavka" Telegram channel. She said that she already wanted to express her pro-Ukrainian position in 2014, during the annexation of Crimea but she still was a minor at the time. In March 2023, she learned that some Russians had moved into her grandmother's apartment in Melitopol, which had been empty since Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022 — she decided it was time to act. That's when she contacted the "Mavkas" and asked what she could do to help.