Israel captures strategic castle in deepest Lebanon incursion in 26 years

Israeli troops have captured the strategic Beaufort Castle, a Crusader-era fortress perched on a mountain ridge in southern Lebanon, marking Israel's deepest incursion into the country in more than a quarter century, the military said on Sunday.

The capture of the castle, located near the city of Nabatiyeh, follows days of intense fighting and airstrikes in surrounding villages where Israeli forces battled Hezbollah fighters in the rugged terrain.

The development represents a significant territorial gain for Israel in the latest Israel-Hezbollah conflict, which began in March and has continued despite a ceasefire that formally came into effect on 17 April.

The advance also comes just days before a fresh round of direct talks between Israel and Lebanon is scheduled to take place at the US State Department on 2 and 3 June.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted a photograph on X showing Israeli soldiers outside the fortress, while Defence Minister Israel Katz said troops had raised the Israeli flag over the castle.

The Israeli military said it had launched an operation in recent days in the Beaufort Ridge and the nearby Suluki Valley to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure and remove what it described as direct threats to Israeli civilians.

“The army is prepared to expand the operation if necessary,” the military said in a statement.

Beaufort Castle occupies one of the most strategic positions in southern Lebanon, overlooking large parts of the surrounding region. Israeli forces had previously seized the fortress during the 1982 Lebanon War and maintained control of it until withdrawing from southern Lebanon in 2000.

Offensive expands beyond Litani River

In recent days, Israeli forces have expanded operations beyond the Litani River, which had long served as a de facto boundary in southern Lebanon.

The military has designated the area between the Litani and Zahrani rivers as a combat zone and has urged residents across large parts of southern Lebanon to evacuate.