Israel's IDF declares four-hour window for Gaza civilians to go south
More than 30 people were killed in an Israeli attack on a camp in central Gaza late on Saturday, the Hamas-run health ministry said
The Israeli army has said it will give civilians in the Gaza Strip another window on Sunday to make their way to the south of the coastal territory. "Anyone in Gaza City is risking their life," Israel minister of defense Yoav Gallant said.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it would allow southbound traffic on a road between 10.00 am and 2.00 pm local time, an Israeli army spokesman wrote in an X post.
The army also posted a map showing the designated road. The post, in Arabic, read in part, "If you care about yourself and your loved ones, head south according to our instructions."
The Israeli army has repeatedly urged people in the north of Gaza to flee south of the sealed coastal strip. Thus far, at least 700,000 people have done so, according to the military.
In all, more than 2.2 million people live in the densely populated area.
Meanwhile, more than 30 people were killed in an Israeli attack on a camp in central Gaza late on Saturday, the Hamas-run health ministry said, amid ongoing fighting between the Israeli military and Hamas militants.
"More than 30 martyrs arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, in the massacre committed by the occupation in Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip," health ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qudra said in a statement.
An Israeli military spokesperson said the Israel Defense Forces were looking into whether it had been operating in the area at the time of the bombing.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines