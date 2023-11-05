Israel-Palestine conflict strains ties with Turkey

As Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in New York in mid-September, the atmosphere was markedly friendly. The two leaders spoke of improving bilateral relations, and joked about their good "ties" — a pun referencing their matching red neckties.

Today, the jovial September meeting between Netanyahu and Erdogan almost seems like from another era. Addressing a pro-Palestine rally in Istanbul last week, Erdogan said Hamas is not terrorist organization but a liberation group. He also called Israel an occupier and accused the Israeli government of behaving like a "war criminal" and trying to "eradicate" Palestinians.

Germany, the EU, US and several Arab states, along with other nations, have classified Hamas as a terrorist group. The militant Islamic group does not recognize the state of Israel, and has vowed to destroy it.

In response to Erdogan's speech, Israel recalled its diplomats from Turkey. Writing on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on 28 October that Israel would "conduct a reevaluation of the relations between Israel and Turkey." Diplomatic sources in Ankara have said they expect the Turkish ambassador in Tel Aviv will soon be declared "persona non grata" by Israel, which has not yet commented on the matter.