LeBron James, Monica Lewinsky and several other celebrities refuse to pay Musk $8 for Twitter Blue

Ever since his acquisition, Twitter's new CEO Elon Musk's plan to monetise the 'blue tick' has received the most significant backlash, several celebrities including LeBron James, Monica Lewinsky, William Shatner and others have refused to pay for the verification badge which was originally ascribed to them for free.

Musk now wants everyone to pay $8 a month (Rs 900 in India a month) for verified Blue check marks, and all legacy Blue badges are set to go away any moment.



The White House and the New York Times have already refused to pay for verified Blue with subscription service, as a result of which Musk removed the NYT's blue tick calling their reportage "equivalent of diarrhea".