Libya flooding: Landmines pose new threat, death toll rises

Residents who survived the devastating flooding in the eastern coastal Libyan city of Derna were faced with the threat of displaced landmines in surrounding areas on Sunday.

Residents said they had to think whether to wade through areas where landmines were displaced by raging torrents that swept away entire families in the wake of this week's floods.

Many had to travel through the areas because they didn't have fresh water in their homes as the flooding contaminated local water sources. On Saturday, a local official reported at least 150 cases of diarrhea.

"Under all circumstances in Derna, it is not allowed to use ordinary drinking water because its contamination percentage is very high," Director of Libya's National Centre for Disease Control Haider al-Sayeh said in a video statement.

The Reuters reported that flooding is believed to have affected around a quarter of all buildings in Derna, with at least 891 buildings having been completely destroyed and 398 submerged in mud.