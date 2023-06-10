Myanmar junta blocking aid for Mocha storm victims, UN says

Myanmar's ruling military government has suspended approvals for international aid organizations to reach communities affected by a cyclonic storm last month, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said Friday.

Distribution of critical aid, such as water, food and medicines, were being held up as a result. The UN situation report said the suspension of aid activities "could not have come at a worse time" given the approaching annual monsoon season.

The cyclone, called Mocha, destroyed thousands of houses in its path of destruction in Myanmar and Bangladesh last month. It was one of the most powerful storms to hit Myanmar.

At least 148 people died in western Rakhine state, and more than 186,000 buildings were destroyed, according to state media.

The UN report did not mention why the military junta's Disaster Management Committee suspended travel authorizations to affected communities.