Nepal moves closer to China but dodges security alliance

Nepal is working to boost ties with China, with Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal agreeing to work with Beijing in areas like trade, tourism, transportation, energy, and infrastructure while touring China. Dahal arrived in China on Saturday, 23 September and is scheduled to spend a week in the neighboring country.

Nepal is wedged between China and India, making the Himalayan nation economically dependent on both Asian giants. This has for decades forced Kathmandu into an awkward balancing act. Currently, India is Nepal's most important trade partner, followed by China. This might yet change, as China is eager to make Nepal part of its global Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) which foresees a chain of transport links to deliver Chinese goods to their buyers in the West.

But it was exactly this aspect that has so far fallen short of expectations during Dahal's visit. In spite of Dahal's meetings with China's President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, and his pledges to improve cross-border connectivity with new ports, roads, railways and airways, Dahal was not willing to sign off on a Chinese draft implementation plan for the BRI.