Pakistan troops quell riots amid claims of Quran desecration

Pakistan has deployed paramilitary troops to restore order in Jaranwala, in eastern Punjab, after a rampaging mob set alight several churches and ransacked homes over claims that two men desecrated the Quran.

Troops cordoned off the predominantly Christian area blocking all entry and exit points with barbed wire.

More than 120 people suspected of being involved in the rioting had been arrested and the situation was under control, Rizwan Khan, the regional police chief, said.

Schools and offices have been closed, and local authorities have banned rallies for a week.