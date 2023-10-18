Pakistan's Russian energy imports test West's patience

Pakistan is diversifying its energy supplies and has recently started importing Russian gas and oil. This has created a ripple of excitement among many who claim these imported items are cheaper. Analysts, however, believe that such supplies are not without technical, financial and political challenges.

The Russian Embassy in Pakistan posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, last month that Islamabad had received its first shipment of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) from Russia. Moscow delivered 100,000 metric tons to Pakistan through Iran's Sarakhs Special Economic Zone, the post confirmed.

Then-Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, had called the arrival of the Russian crude a "transformative day" for the crisis-ridden country.

He wrote on X: "I have fulfilled another of my promises to the nation. This is the first-ever Russian oil cargo to Pakistan and the beginning of a new relationship between Pakistan and [the] Russian Federation."

But many believe that the optimism of old and new administrations in Pakistan is not as realistic as it may appear because such imports could pose a number of challenges to the cash-strapped Pakistani economy besides creating political problems for Islamabad, particularly with Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The West, which has been moving away from Russian energy supplies since Moscow invaded its neighbor in February 2022, takes a dim view of those capitalizing on Russia's economic issues created by its course of action.