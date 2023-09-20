Sudan: UN sounds alarm over thousands of child deaths

More than 1,200 children have died from malnutrition and diseases such as measles in refugee camps housing people displaced by the ongoing conflict in Sudan, the UN said on Tuesday, 19 September.

The figure refers to children under the age of five who had been living in camps in the White Nile state, just south of Khartoum, who had died since May. It was announced by Allen Maina, chief of public health at the UN refugee agency UNHCR at a briefing in Geneva.

"Unfortunately, we fear numbers will continue rising," Maina said.