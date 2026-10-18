The end of an affair

Never in its history has India looked so pathetic on the world stage, never have its foreign relations been the godawful mess they are today. The credit for this goes to Messrs Modi and Jaishankar.

The spectacular unravelling of ties with the US is perhaps the best example of the ham-handedness that has characterised the Modi government’s management of its external affairs. Ties carefully crafted over 35 years lie in tatters, and it has more to do with Modi’s inability to stand up to a ‘dear friend’-turned bully than Trump’s unpredictability. Other world leaders, of nations small and big, have dealt with the bully much better.

The latest instance of the Trump administration’s growing contempt for India is the clampdown on Indian and US technology firms sponsoring foreign workers for what is known as a green card or permanent residence in the US.

Trump has stopped Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Cognizant, Wipro and HCL, along with Microsoft, Capgemini and Adobe from applying for green cards for employees residing and working in the US on H-1B visas. The US labour secretary Keith Sonderling announced, “I am hereby suspending from the Permanent Labour Certification Program (PERM) some of the largest IT outsourcing firms in the world.”

The move is seen as a big blow to Indian techies employed in the US as well as these companies whose hiring costs will shoot up. The Indian ministry of external affairs has again mewed a timid ‘does not advance shared ambitions’ response.

The MEA is grasping at straws because in his second term as president, which began in January 2025, Trump has not seen India as a preferred partner, and it got much worse after the four-day war between India and Pakistan in May 2025. Pakistan and China, India’s two most difficult neighbours, are his priority.

His blunt message to skilled Indians is: get the hell out of the US. If Modi, Jaishankar and commerce minister Piyush Goyal have still not understood this, they are living in a fool’s paradise.