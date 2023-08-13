The first digital Palestinian embroidery database

Zain Masri still remembers the vibrant feeling of completing her first cross-stitched motif at the age of 7. "For years, it remained my favorite holiday activity at my grandmother's place in Jordan," the 31-year-old said.

Masri, who works in marketing in Dubai, reconnected with her family tradition of cross-stitching Palestinian patterns during the pandemic. "I joined online embroidery communities for inspiration while spending lots of time at home," she said. Masri quickly realized, however, that a shortage of high-resolution patterns was one of the main challenges for the global embroidery community.

"There should be a place for digitalized, printable and freely available patterns as this is cultural heritage," Masri thought and wondered why she should be waiting for someone to launch such a database.