UK: Indian envoy blocked from entering Sikh temple— reports

Radical Sikh activists stopped the Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, from entering a Sikh temple in Scotland on Friday, media reports said.

An unverified video posted on Instagram showed a man confronting the Indian envoy at the Glasgow gurdwara, a Sikh temple, from entering the temple.

India media reported that the government had raised the issue with the UK's Foreign Office, with The Hindu newspaper reporting that the Indian envoy was invited by the Guruwara committee but two people stopped him.

India has "taken up the matter with the U.K. authorities and asked them that they should have arranged security for our envoy on the ground,” the paper reported.