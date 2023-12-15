US judge says Elon Musk should testify again in SEC hearing

A federal judge in San Francisco on Thursday, 14 December told Elon Musk's legal team that the billionaire must testify again as part of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigation of his $44 billion (€40 billion) buyout of the social media website Twitter, since rebranded as X.

US Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler stopped short of ordering Musk to testify, but she rapidly rejected arguments from his attorney that SEC officials lacked the authority to issue subpoenas.

Beeler said the US agency, charged with enforcing laws against stock market manipulation, among others, had broad investigative powers and that no judge would "second guess" an SEC probe.

She called on Musk and the SEC to agree to a date for another day's testimony in the case, adding that she would set one for them if they did not.

"You've got one more four-hour deposition, one more day of depositions to survive and it's over," she said. "It seems unlikely there's going to be any more hassle.

"If you don't work it out, then it's in San Francisco in February," Beeler said.