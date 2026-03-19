US warns of global missile threat, with Pakistan’s long-range missile capability

The United States has warned that Pakistan could develop long-range ballistic missiles capable of reaching American territory, as part of a broader global expansion in missile capabilities.

Tulsi Gabbard told lawmakers on Wednesday that Islamabad’s ongoing missile programme may eventually include intercontinental-range systems able to strike the US homeland.

Speaking before the Senate Intelligence Committee, she said the overall missile threat facing the United States is expected to grow sharply over the next decade. Current estimates suggest more than 3,000 missiles could threaten the US, but that number may rise to over 16,000 by 2035.

Gabbard emphasised that while Washington’s nuclear deterrent remains effective, several countries are investing heavily in new delivery systems. She identified Russia, China, North Korea, Iran and Pakistan as key actors developing a mix of advanced and conventional missile technologies capable of carrying nuclear or non-nuclear payloads.

According to the US Intelligence Community’s assessment, both Russia and China are working on sophisticated systems designed to evade or penetrate American missile defence networks. Meanwhile, North Korea already possesses intercontinental ballistic missiles believed to be capable of reaching US soil and continues to expand its nuclear arsenal.