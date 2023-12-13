What now for Kashmir after Indian court ruling?

A pall of uncertainty hangs over the headquarters of Kashmir's oldest and largest political party, the National Conference, a day after India's Supreme Court supported the 2019 decision by the government that fundamentally transformed constitutional guarantees related to citizenship, land ownership, and employment in the region.

In a unanimous ruling, the five-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in 2019 had not overreached its power in withdrawing Kashmir's special status, known as Article 370, calling it a "temporary provision."

Tanveer Sadiq, the National Conference's chief spokesperson, described the judgment as disheartening, but vowed to continue to fight for the restoration of Article 370.

"We were hoping for justice for the people of Jammu and Kashmir from the highest court of the country," Sadiq told DW.

More than 20 petitions had challenged the controversial abrogation, contesting that the Indian parliament did not have the power to revoke the region's special status, maintaining that only the constituent assembly of Jammu and Kashmir could decide on it.

Article 370 of the Indian constitution had allowed Jammu and Kashmir to have its own constitution and a degree of internal autonomy. Under locally approved laws, this meant that only local Kashmiris could vote, own land, and apply for government jobs.

Kashmiris opposing the move in 2019 also said that scrapping the land ownership provision, called Article 35A, was a move by the BJP to engineer a demographic change in the Muslim-majority region.

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, said that the BJP wants to "create a different type of demography" in Kashmir "by bringing people from outside and settling them here."