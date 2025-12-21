Why India has no place in the ‘Pax Silica’ order

‘Pax Silica’ has emerged in late 2025 as a pillar of President Donald Trump’s new national security strategy, designed to restructure global supply chains in critical minerals, semiconductors and advanced technologies around a tightly knit circle of trusted allies. Its founding members are a new group of seven—the US, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, UK, Israel and Australia, a grouping selected for their technological depth, policy alignment and strategic reliability.

The inaugural Pax Silica Summit was held in Washington DC on 12 December, where the US also hosted additional participants—Taiwan, Canada, the EU, Netherlands, the UAE and others. Guest participants were present to provide advisory inputs, technical expertise and policy guidance while the core members signed the Pax Silica Declaration to cooperate on securing supply chains for semiconductors, critical minerals, AI infrastructure and allied technologies.

India’s absence from the Pax Silica grouping is not accidental; it indicates how the Trump administration assesses India, how peripheral India now is to Washington’s strategic calculus. India’s marginalisation is reinforced by President Trump’s national security strategy released in November 2025, in which India appears only in passing, treated as a secondary regional actor rather than a central strategic partner in shaping the future global order.

The Pax Silica initiative goes well beyond the logic of a mini-lateral partnership. It represents a bid by the US to define the economic architecture of the 21st century by anchoring control over minerals, chips, AI infrastructure and advanced manufacturing within a trusted bloc. Exclusion from such a project at the time of its creation has lasting consequences. It places India on the margins of US strategic planning at a point when technological power is becoming the main currency of global influence. It also exposes the yawning hiatus between years of Prime Minister Modi’s diplomatic rhetoric about special ties with the US and the reality of India’s diminished standing.

The Modi government has so far responded by not responding. That silence itself is revealing. It reflects the difficulty of reconciling domestic triumphalism about India’s global rise with the reality of how India is now perceived in key Western capitals.