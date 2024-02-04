Nehru's Word: Musings on parting with Gandhi-ji’s ashes

It is the duty of all of us to fight this poison of hatred and ill will.

If we have learnt anything from Gandhi-ji, we must bear no ill will or enmity towards any person. The individual is not our enemy. It is the poison within him that we fight and which we must put an end to.

We are weak and feeble, but Gandhi-ji’s strength passed to us also to some extent. In his reflected glory, we too gained in stature. The splendour and the strength were his, and the path he showed was also his. We stumbled often enough and fell down in our attempts to follow that path and serve our people as he wanted us to serve them.

Our pillar of strength is no more.

But why do we say that? His image is enshrined in the hearts of the million men and women who are present here today, and hundreds of millions of our countrymen who are not present here will also never forget him. Future generations of our people who have not seen him or heard him will also have that image in their hearts, because that image is now a part of India’s inheritance and history.

Thirty or forty years ago in India began what is called the 'Gandhi Age'. It has come to an end today.

And yet I am wrong, for it has not ended. Perhaps it has really begun now, although somewhat differently.

Thus far, we have been leaning on him for advice and support. From now onwards, we have to stand on our own feet and rely on ourselves. May his memory inspire us and his teachings light our path. Remember his ever-recurring message: