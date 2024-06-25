George Orwell, how did you know?

Happy 121st Birthday to Eric Arthur Blair (born on 25 June 1903) an English novelist, poet, essayist, journalist, and critic with one of the most famous pen names ever, George Orwell.

Today seems like a good day to consider why Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984 continues to be relevant, now more than ever, especially for us in India.

In this fiction inspired by the Cold War, the world is vaguely divided into three totalitarian states marred by constant war. In the Oceania bloc an all-seeing Party, headed by a ‘Big Brother’ dictates a grim uniform society where Winston, a low-level party member is employed to rewrite history to match the ever-changing official version of events.

Under the banner of the Party’s ideology— ‘Who controls the past controls the future: who controls the present controls the past’—Winston propagates a new truth every day. Spun in a whirlwind of disinformation, the members of the states are trained from a young age to believe in post-truth politics.