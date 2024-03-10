‘You have to become a bit besharam’

In one sense, you’re suggesting that with lihaaz vanishing, why not channelise shamelessness for a better cause? Rather than hurt, maim and sow divisions, why not use besharmi to break the patriarchy, and call out people.

This is the time speak out. This is not the time to be khamosh (silent) and polite. We don’t have to be vitriolic. We have to match the strategy of the other side. Once, to be silent was to be respectful, to hold on to your gravitas. Now, to be silent is to be an escapist.

I’m interested in your earliest influences. Didn’t you train as a dancer, and then branch into screenplays and playwrighting? I have seen all your plays. Clearly there is an evolution. Take us through your journey.

I was three years old when I was put into kathak class which is totally lasya and feminine, and five when I started learning to play pakhavaj, a male-dominated percussion instrument. My father said to me when I was around 14: “You are wowing everyone with your energy and effort, but what are you really doing other than achieving mastery over your muscles? How are you turning that movement into something meaningful? In kathak you can use text, you can use abhinaya to say something, but how would you do that with the pakhavaj? When does your craft become art?”

I grappled with that for a long time. He said to me, “It’s easy for you to become a good kathak dancer, with practice and good gurus, and you’re also a girl, you’re fair, you have long hair, you’ll be accepted. Even someone who doesn’t know anything about dance will stop and look at a woman dancing, so you already have an audience. But why should they watch you doing a hundred chakkars? Why not use that energy to draw, say, water for the needy?”

He challenged me to think about why my art should exist. I kept grappling with that, kept performing, then went into film school, where my rebellion was to not fall into the cliques socialising, smoking and drinking.