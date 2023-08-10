Book Extract: The Making, Unmaking and Remaking of India

The Asiatic Society was founded on 15 January 1784 to study the history, religion, languages, culture, society, flora and fauna of what was known at the time as the Orient. Later, similar institutions were founded in London (such as the Royal Asiatic Society), in India (the Asiatic Society of Bombay) and outside India in West Asia.

Scholars engaged in the work proposed by the Asiatic Society produced a body of studies and translations that became the foundational texts for nineteenth-century interpretations of Asiatic civilisations.

Inspired by it, several colonial scholars took interest in archaeology and history and brought to light various archaeological and cultural deposits, paving the way for the modern world to explore the ancient civilisations of Asia. Though immensely useful to us even today, the vast intellectual enterprise of those scholars is now described pejoratively as ‘Orientalism’, an intellectual quest guided by the colonial interests of European countries.

Scholars from Asian countries turned to these areas of inquiry during the nineteenth century and advanced the work of the Orientalists by bringing their knowledge of local languages to aid. From the second half of the nineteenth century, some illustrious institutions of Indology or Oriental studies were set up in India and neighbouring countries.