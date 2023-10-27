Adani Group auditor SR Batliboi faces regulatory probe amid accounting concerns

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), the regulatory body overseeing accounting practices in India, has initiated an inquiry into one of the member firms of Ernst & Young (EY), SR Batliboi. This move comes in the wake of the scrutiny of SR Batliboi's role as statutory auditor for five listed companies within the Adani Group.

The Adani Group, a prominent conglomerate in India, has recently come under the regulatory scanner owing to concerns surrounding its accounting and disclosure practices. The NFRA's inquiry focuses on SR Batliboi's audit of several Adani Group firms, including Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Wilmar, and two cement manufacturers acquired from Holcim Ltd.

It remains unclear whether the NFRA is extending its investigation to other auditors working with the Adani Group. Additionally, the duration of the audit completion is shrouded in uncertainty, with no official information available on the timeline of the inquiry.

The Adani Group is currently under a court-mandated probe by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the market regulator. This underscores the heightened scrutiny of the conglomerate's financial and accounting practices. EY and the NFRA have not provided official statements or responses regarding the ongoing investigation.