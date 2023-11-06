Adani Group continues asset streamlining with Adani Wilmar divestment talks

The Adani Group is reportedly in advanced discussions with multiple multinational consumer goods companies to divest its entire stake in Adani Wilmar Ltd, according to executives familiar with the matter. This potential deal is anticipated to be finalised within the next month, as reported by the Economic Times.

Adani Wilmar, a prominent company known for selling a wide range of edible oils and food products under the Fortune brand, currently has the Adani Group holding a substantial 43.97 per cent stake in the company. The joint venture between the Adani Group and Singapore-based Wilmar International equally distributes ownership, with both parties holding identical stakes.

Rumours of the Adani Group's intention to sell its stake in Adani Wilmar had surfaced earlier this year. However, at that time, Adani Enterprises had categorically denied any such plans, stating in an exchange filing, "We would like to clarify that as of now, there is no such event concerning the media report, which requires any disclosure from the company side under the Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations."

The move to divest from Adani Wilmar comes after the Adani Group has explored opportunities to sell non-core assets to create a liquidity buffer. This decision was largely influenced by the Hindenburg short-seller report earlier this year, which led to the abrupt withdrawal of a proposed share sale in the flagship Adani Enterprises. The report had significant impact, resulting in a wealth erosion of $150 billion for investors.