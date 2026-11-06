Airlines resist Adani’s Navi Mumbai push over slots, costs and readiness

Airlines have challenged MIAL’s plan to shift international services to Navi Mumbai, raising concerns about infrastructure, costs and protection of existing slots

The operator cites safety concerns at Mumbai’s ageing Terminal 1, but its deadlines and warnings of service suspension have put the consultation process under scrutiny

Passengers face higher airport charges and possible transfers between airports, while Bengaluru offers a useful comparison on building dependable surface connectivity

The proposed transfer of international flights from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai has become a dispute over who controls airline schedules — and who bears the cost of redevelopment — as the Adani-operated airport seeks to move services despite objections from foreign carriers.

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) says rebuilding the ageing Terminal 1 is essential for safety and requires a temporary reduction in passenger-handling capacity. Airlines, however, have questioned the capacity calculations, consultation process and operational readiness of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

The disagreement has now acquired immediate consequences. According to a Times of India report, 12 of the 50 international airlines operating at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) have not received slots there for Summer 2027. Their affected operations collectively cover about 16 daily flights to 14 international destinations. timesofindia.indiatimes.com

That development sharpens the central question: how voluntary is a transition if retaining an existing service at Mumbai is no longer an available option?