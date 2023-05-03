Bitcoin trading volume tanked nearly $700 bn in April

Bitcoin trading volume sank by almost $700 billion in April, historically seen as one of the strongest months for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, bringing the biggest average monthly returns, a report showed on Wednesday.



Although Bitcoin topped over $30,400 on April 18, reaching the highest level since early June, its monthly gain was only 3 per cent, way down from 21 per cent in March and much less than gains usually seen in the fourth month of the year, according to data by BitcoinCasinos.com.



"A significant drop in Bitcoin trading volume after its price surge may show investors adopting a wait-and-see approach or moving their capital to other cryptos," the report mentioned.



According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin's monthly trading volume amounted to $492.9 billion in April, a massive 58 per cent less than almost $1.2 trillion seen a month before.