Delhi HC directs DGCA to deregister all Go First aircraft

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to process, within five working days, the deregistration applications for aircraft leased by grounded airline Go First, which is undergoing insolvency proceedings.

Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju also declined the resolution professional's plea to keep the order in abeyance for a week. As per the court's directive, the RP must provide updated maintenance details to the lessors and is barred from accessing the aircraft henceforth.

Further, the court rejected the DGCA's communications from May 2023, which had put lessors' deregistration applications on hold owing to Go First entering a moratorium.

Besides SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh and Busy Bee Airways Private Ltd, Sky One, an aviation company headquartered in Sharjah, had also submitted the bid for GoFirst. However, bidding results are yet to be declared.

Following the court directions, Skyone chairman Jaideep Mirchandani claimed that as far as their bid for Go First is concerned, the de-registration does not alter their plans for the Indian aviation industry. "If our bid goes through, Sky One can bring in its own assets to run and revive the airline as we are experienced lessors,” he said.