Ex-Goldman Sachs banker Brijesh Goel convicted of insider trading

According to the indictment, statements made in public court proceedings and filings, and the evidence at trial, Goel received confidential, internal emails directed to Goldman Sachs's Firmwide Capital Committee and Credit Markets Capital Committee.



This contained detailed information and analysis about potential merger-and-acquisition transactions Goldman Sachs was considering financing.



In violation of the duties that he owed to Goldman Sachs, Goel misappropriated that confidential information and tipped Niranjan, who worked at another investment bank in New York, with the names of potential target companies from those internal emails during in-person meetings.



Niranjan used the confidential information passed by Goel to trade call options, including short-dated, out-of-the-money call options, in brokerage accounts that were in the name of Niranjan's brother.



Goel and Niranjan agreed to split the profits from their trading, the Attorney said.



Between approximately 2017 and 2018, Goel tipped Niranjan on at least six deals in which Goldman Sachs was involved.