Go First: Airline gets boost as lenders agree on interim funding

In a development that could get Go First flying again, a consortium of lenders has approved interim funding of approximately Rs 400 crore, news reports said on Sunday. This decision represents a crucial milestone in the ongoing endeavours to keep the airline afloat.

Moneycontrol was the first to report that the Committee of Creditors (CoC), comprising Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Deutsche Bank, and IDBI Bank, agreed on Saturday night to provide additional funding, according to the aforementioned sources. Go First had recently approached the lenders seeking capital to sustain its operations, pledging to restore normalcy swiftly.

The website quoted three bankers saying that the lenders have sanctioned approximately Rs 400 crore to Go First based on its business plan and to facilitate the revival of operations. The report said, ‘Lenders have agreed to fresh funding based on the business plan and to revive operations. The amount is around Rs 400 crore.’